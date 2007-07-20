Modern Decor Ideas

Stainless-steel cabinet drawers punch up the shine of the appliances and contrast nicely with wood cabinetry.

It's easy to have a state-of-the-art modern-decor kitchen that's filled with stainless steel. It takes a little more vision to create a kitchen that's definitively modern but also warm and inviting -- a kitchen that can take center stage while entertaining.

This savvy space achieves it with ease by taking a few well-considered chances. A mix of wood and metal drawers evokes cutting-edge style. Exposed beams with an airy, lively zigzag pattern give the space a playful attitude. Mosaic glass tiles are set in a variety of patterns to give the range backsplash extra drama, while a mosaic tile "rug" set into the concrete floor is a modern take on a classic feature.

" " Crisp lines, smooth maple surfaces, and gleaming stainless steel give this kitchen an elegant contemporary look that's also warm and welcoming.

