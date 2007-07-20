Modern Decor Ideas

Sophisticated Warmth
It's easy to have a state-of-the-art modern-decor kitchen that's filled with stainless steel. It takes a little more vision to create a kitchen that's definitively modern but also warm and inviting -- a kitchen that can take center stage while entertaining.
This savvy space achieves it with ease by taking a few well-considered chances. A mix of wood and metal drawers evokes cutting-edge style. Exposed beams with an airy, lively zigzag pattern give the space a playful attitude. Mosaic glass tiles are set in a variety of patterns to give the range backsplash extra drama, while a mosaic tile "rug" set into the concrete floor is a modern take on a classic feature.
Advertisement
Contemporary cooking demands accessories. On the next page, find out how to fix up your kitchen with all the trimmings.