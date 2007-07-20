Modern Decor Ideas

Find form and function in this beautiful storage drawer.

Contemporary cooking is done right in the thick of things, so you'll want your kitchen's modern-decor design to reflect your sense of style. Luckily, you won't have any problem combining high performance with good looks. That's because the modernist credo is "form follows function."

Italian and Scandinavian manufacturers have the concept down perfectly, but you can find modern marvels just about everywhere. Start with sleek frameless Eurostyle cabinets and stainless-steel appliances (or have your old ones refinished in kicky colors). Replace that old sink with a stainless steel one that will still look great decades from now.

" " Stainless steel sinks have a timeless look.

Then, add some fun performance-boosters: clever stacking storage units, a gleaming pot rack, and retro chrome barstools. Even little touches like drawer inserts make your modern kitchen work better. Now you're cooking!

" " Don't forget the essentials when outfitting your kitchen.

Storage space is essential for every home. On the next page, learn tricks to incorporating storage solutions into your modern decor.

