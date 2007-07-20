Home & Garden
Modern Decor Ideas

by Mary Wynn Ryan

Modern Romance

©2007 Tim Street-Porter Satin swirls and Art Deco touches meet in this modern, romantic space.

Everything in this deceptively simple modern-decor room reads like a hip fairy tale. Swaths of white sheeting embellished with white-on-white satiny swirls are offhandedly romantic on the bed and window. The French Art Deco-inspired nightstand made of small mirrors is a whimsical touch; an ornamental golden chair gets a kick out of circus-stripe fabric.

Adding to the fearless mix, a window seat goes pop-poetic with shimmering green pillows and matching alcove paint. Pink, green, and white is a perennial favorite palette with girls of all ages, but the unexpected elements and sharp black touches make this an adult's room without a doubt.

©2007 Spots of color pop out in this whimsical bedroom.

Whatever your sleeping arrangements, you'll need a few essential accessories. On the next page, get some ideas for bedroom accessories you can't do without.

