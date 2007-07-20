Modern Decor Ideas

Dreamy Essentials
Even in an open-plan modern-decor residence, most people prefer a sleep space that's relatively private. Bookcases are a popular way to attractively divide space, but you might also consider a row of handsome folding floor screens.
However you partition your space, the bed is always the focal point, so make sure it's an eye-catching one with lots of architectural presence. Fit in extra storage wherever you can, especially dual-purpose pieces: for example, a storage ottoman that lets you stash your stuff and then put your feet up.
Add pampering comfort and style with a colorful, velvety rug to soothe bare feet, and don't forget a lamp that's easy on the eyes. Finally, indulge in that most romantic piece of furniture, a chaise lounge. After all, who couldn't use a little more romance?
