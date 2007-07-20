Modern Decor Ideas

In ­most modern-decor settings, you can use a variety of patterned fabrics to create an exciting custom design. In a kitchen or bath, you can achieve the same kind of interest with colorful patterned tiles.

This bath uses beautiful large-scale stone tiles in a range of hues for the floor and walk-in shower. A run of nine smaller decorative tiles adds pattern and punch to the vanity area.

While a traditional setting might use tiles decorated with representational images, modern style tends toward the organic flowing design that appears in tiles such as these.

" " ©2007 William Lesch Cabinetry with plain and mottled wood veneers has a comfortable lived-in look

You can achieve artistic effects with natural stone tiles, patterned porcelain and ceramic tiles, or even glass tiles.

Victorian styling can easily be updated for more modern sensibilities. On the next page, learn how to turn your bathroom into a modern Victorian refuge.

