Modern Decor Ideas

Magical Metallics
Contemporary modern decor often evokes a spare, strict style, but it doesn't have to, as these spectacular bath elements show.
Exuberantly shaped and swirled metallic pieces evoke a drama that's one-of-a-kind, especially when used with equally fearless backgrounds. The effect is both otherworldly and romantically primitive, as if these modern pieces were unearthed from an ancient culture.
Advertisement
Treatments such as these make a remarkable impression in a powder room and would be pure indulgence in a master bath. Everywhere you look, there's something to beguile the eye, but everything is also functional.
You may have to hunt for such extraordinary pieces or commission a custom design from a local artisan, but for effects this special, you'll be tempted.
Accessories are everything to give your modern bathroom just the right look. On the next page, take a look at some modern pieces that could be right at home in your bathroom.