Modern Decor Ideas

©2007 Forged iron and layered steel make a dramatic contemporary frame for a bathroom mirror.

Contemporary modern decor often evokes a spare, strict style, but it doesn't have to, as these spectacular bath elements show.

Exuberantly shaped and swirled metallic pieces evoke a drama that's one-of-a-kind, especially when used with equally fearless backgrounds. The effect is both otherworldly and romantically primitive, as if these modern pieces were unearthed from an ancient culture.

" " ©2007 William Lesch Wide metallic borders, embellished with flowing scrolls, frame the mirror for a look that's both contemporary and timeless.

Treatments such as these make a remarkable impression in a powder room and would be pure indulgence in a master bath. Everywhere you look, there's something to beguile the eye, but everything is also functional.

" " ©2007 Sinks in heavy glass or metal make stylish alternatives to porcelain.

You may have to hunt for such extraordinary pieces or commission a custom design from a local artisan, but for effects this special, you'll be tempted.

" " ©2007 Breaking out of the box, a bath with a rounded wall gains extra interest with beautiful petrified sandstone tile and a jagged edge top.

Accessories are everything to give your modern bathroom just the right look. On the next page, take a look at some modern pieces that could be right at home in your bathroom.

