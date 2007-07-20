Modern Decor Ideas

A sleek, modern column of brushed and polished metal upholds a glassy pool of color.

The bath may be the smallest room in your place, but it can still make a big style statement with modern decor. Each element, from the tub to the towel rack, can be an attractive asset to your design scheme -- without sacrificing a bit of practical function.

The sink is usually the focal point, so make the most of it with an extraordinary design.

" " A handsomely austere design gets the surprising lift of crystal inserts from the fabled French firm Lalique, one of the world's premiere brands of fine crystal.

You can choose a serene Zen-inspired sink or one that dazzles like colorful jewelry and still be true to clean-cut modern style.

" " This updated freestanding tub is both traditional and modern.

When it comes to the tub, skip the usual built-in for the timeless appeal of a freestanding tub, reinterpreted for today.

" " Neutral tones and cool colors create a peaceful bathroom space.

Or just treat yourself to fresh paint in a cool hue plus some new fittings and accents. An eye-catching faucet set or wall shelf can go a long way to create a dramatic, cool, or colorfully witty mood.

" " Choose your bathroom accessories carefully -- every piece adds to the effect.

In a small space, everything shows, so make it count.

