Modern Decor Ideas

Low furniture won't block your beautiful view.

For many, the ideal modern decor includes spectacular views of sparkling city lights by night.

To maximize such a view, keep any furniture beneath the window (around knee height if possible). An upholstered ottoman or a chaise lounge fits the bill nicely.

" " Keep tall furniture to one side so it won't block the windows.

If you need to use a taller chair, set it well to one side of the window, and keep any side tables low and small. Depending on your desire for privacy, you may opt for no window covering at all or one that stacks unobtrusively -- Roman shades are chic with any decorating style, and pleated shades work with soft contemporary or Asian-inspired settings.

" " If you really want to embrace your stunning view, skip window coverings.

Modern decor takes many forms. On the next page, see how a monochromatic look can bring you design success.

