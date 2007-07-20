Modern Decor Ideas

Even though windows are few, this industrial loft space has an airy feel.

This residential interior is part of a large modern-decor project in California that converted industrial buildings into ground-level art galleries with loft spaces for artists on the upper floors. A separate entrance leads to the three lofts in the building, and each unit has a sense of airiness despite having few exterior windows.

Polished concrete floors, plain painted drywall, and an exposed steel truss and metal deck roof system are faithful to the stripped-down approach of modern style. Sleeping areas are tucked on top of the kitchen and bath, while the rest of the loft is left open for a sense of spaciousness. There's plenty of room for high-energy parties of any size.

This loft space is wide open, with sleeping areas tucked away for privacy.

