Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Decorating Styles and Techniques

Modern Decor Ideas

by Mary Wynn Ryan

Industrial Strength

Even though windows are few, this industrial loft space has an airy feel.

This residential interior is part of a large modern-decor project in California that converted industrial buildings into ground-level art galleries with loft spaces for artists on the upper floors. A separate entrance leads to the three lofts in the building, and each unit has a sense of airiness despite having few exterior windows.

Polished concrete floors, plain painted drywall, and an exposed steel truss and metal deck roof system are faithful to the stripped-down approach of modern style. Sleeping areas are tucked on top of the kitchen and bath, while the rest of the loft is left open for a sense of spaciousness. There's plenty of room for high-energy parties of any size.

Advertisement

This loft space is wide open, with sleeping areas tucked away for privacy.

Don't forget to accessorize your modern home. On the next page, take a look at a few pieces that might work in with your decor.

For even more decorating ideas, see:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

From Cows to Cabinetry: Milk Paint and 6 Awesome Uses for It

6 Tips for Creating a Cozy, Charming Farmhouse Look

How Subway Tile Moved From the Underground to the Urban Home

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement