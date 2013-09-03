Knock it Down: Open Floor Plan 101

" " Taking down a wall between a kitchen and dining area makes the space go from two cramped rooms to one grand room. maine-homeseller /Creative Commons

One of the biggest misconceptions about home design is that bigger is better. What’s much more important than the size of a home is the layout of a home and how it functions. You might look at two homes that are the same square footage, but one of them has small choppy rooms while the other has a wide open floor plan. The more open a floor plan is, the better it typically functions, particularly if the house isn’t very large to begin with. Being able to pass the dishes across a counter from the kitchen to the dining area is much easier than having a line of people crowding the kitchen when they’re clearing their spot at the table.

If you find yourself living in a home where you are constantly bumping into your family members or getting stuck in a corner of the room wishing you had more space, chances are you would benefit from a more open floor plan. That doesn’t mean you have to start searching for a new house. It may be as simple as knocking down a wall in your existing home. Here’s what you need to know to get started.