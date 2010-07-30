Perfecting Your Decor Plans in 4 Steps

Centered, calming rooms tend to have less clutter. Therefore, you should design the room with ample closets, storage space, and built-in cupboards with closed doors. Calming rooms have soft, flowing, transparent curtains, and the furniture is often upholstered with neutral colors, rather than patterns.

Big upholstered pieces with colorful and lively patterns are found in inviting rooms to help hide wear and tear from children and pets. In this type of room, bookcases and other architectural pieces serve as display shelves for souvenirs and collectibles, while family photos and artwork adorn the walls.

Modern rooms usually have a flat floor, made of either polished cement or hardwood, with an occasional small accent rug to break things up. Furniture will have straight lines and sit very low to the ground. In this type of room, opposites attract. So if you decide to paint your walls light, furniture should be dark-made of mahogany, maple, or dark leather.