Perfecting Your Decor Plans in 4 Steps

Now it's time to bring your program to life! You know the message you want to convey and the tools you need to do it. Here are a few tips to help you make it happen:

Get a piece of paper and plot where you want each piece of furniture to go. Place your big pieces first and finish with accessories. The first thing you see when you enter a room is always the most important, so try to make a good impression.

Use a trunk as a coffee table and store extra bedding, tablecloths, or dishes in the middle of your living room.

When choosing a color for your walls, be mindful that the color could affect a person's skin tone. For example, stay away from a bright color (such as orange) in a small bathroom that could reflect negatively on a person's skin and instead go with a lighter color (such as pink).

Creating a look for a room in your home is a fun and exciting assignment that, if done with care, can be a satisfying experience. Take time to develop your ideas and determine how you want to feel when you sit down in your room. Take pride in the work you've done to make your room exactly what you want it to be.