5 Quick and Easy Decor Projects

Shake up things in your home with a few simple tips. Courtesy of Homemadesimple.com

Every homeowner finds it easy to dream of home renovations, but putting the wheels into motion is another story. Contrary to popular belief, household improvements can be economically completed in almost no time. These effortless projects will get the ball rolling and begin the transformation of your home into your dream home.

Here are some décor project ideas that aren't that major. You can complete them in a weekend-or less. And they're the sorts of changes you could make in an apartment or rental house without risking too much.

Start by picking up your supplies at a hardware store or home center on Friday, maybe while you're running errands or on your way home from work. Then, complete your projects on Saturday and leave Sunday for anything left over, like cleaning up.