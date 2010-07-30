5 Quick and Easy Decor Projects

When it comes to revamping a room, Décor Maven Wanda N. Colón says it's really as simple as 1, 2, 3. As you make changes to your space, keep this design guru's décor principles in mind.

Lights! Having the right lighting can set the right mood for a room. Try using some amber-tinted light bulbs in your dining room to give a warm glow to your evening meals.

Color! One of the simplest and least taxing ways to redesign a space is to change its color. Painting the walls with a different color or putting up new wallpaper is a great way to transform a room and give it your own personal touch.

Action! Let your personality shine through by filling your space with family photos and art that represents your passions. Using art from local artists who can give you original, heartfelt works will put a truly unique spin on your design. It's also a good idea to shop for accessories at different stores so that you can introduce yourself to exciting new ideas and designs while ensuring that your space is really your own.

You can have a completely new look for some of the most important rooms in your home in little over a day. This is a fun way to easily change the look in some of your rooms and to add some visual interest in your home.