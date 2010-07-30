3 Easy Ways to Set Your Holiday Table with Style

Group accent pieces in unexpected combinations; place Great-Aunt Martha's ornate silver candlesticks next to a rustic bowl of pinecones tipped with gold spray paint.

If you are having a buffet rather than a sit-down dinner, try using small accent pieces among the food offerings to add some interest to the table. A pretty bowl filled with ornaments makes a lovely centerpiece that won't interfere with guests trying to serve themselves. Tack icicle lights to the tablecloth around the perimeter of the table.

Nothing enhances a warm holiday mood like candlelight. Dim or eliminate overhead lights, then place candles in a variety of candlesticks among the food. (Get dripless candles so you don't have to worry about scraping wax off the food.)

Do you have a collection of objects that might serve as holiday table decorations-for example, pretty bottles or boxes? Even a collection of whimsical animal figurines would work well for a more casual table.