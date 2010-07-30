4 Simple Answers for Your Decor Questions

Question: "We've had some of our framed prints for years, and we're bored with them. They seem to blend into the walls. Any suggestions?"

Answer: A great solution for adding some interest to your walls is to hang 3D items or collections such as clocks, iron gates, tools, wood signs, and so forth. These items are somewhat unexpected and offer interest that a print or painting may not.

Shop for inexpensive items at antique shops, garage sales, or second hand stores. Try opening your eyes to unique items and you may find fantastic wall hangings in the most ordinary and affordable places.