Don't let design dilemmas get you down. Create a serene space with some simple steps. Courtesy of Homemadesimple.com

While we'd all like to think we're interior design experts, the fact is that our homes can all use a little help every now and again. Problems arise, even with the most well-intentioned plans. We've compiled seven common d├ęcor problems and offer simple solutions to help you realize your home's full potential.