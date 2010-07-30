3 Methods for Understanding Color Concepts

Leading science suggests that colors have a direct influence on everything from health to mood. Since your home contains a wide array of hues, utilizing the color spectrum to make a healthy and happy environment is an essential task. These basics crack the color code and present you with the perfect steps to harmonize your home.
1. Add Vitality
Of the seven colors in the light spectrum (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet), the hot colors of red, orange and yellow are full of energy. Use these bright and invigorating colors in your kitchen, exercise room and the other spaces in your house where energy and activity are their primary function. Yellow, for example, is associated with the energy of a bright and sunny day, and who doesn't want a cheerful kitchen?
2. Strike a Balance
Green is easy on the eyes and increases your ability to read and focus as it strikes a balance between energy and relaxation. Use this middle spectrum color in the rooms designated for reading, homework or other activities that require focus and attention to detail.
3. Recharge Mind and Body
The soft or cool colors of blue, indigo and violet are associated with the evening as we unwind at the end of a busy day. These cool colors tend to relax and prepare our mind and body for the rest and recharging that occurs as we sleep each night. Use these colors in rooms where rest and rejuvenation are important, such as bedrooms, a yoga studio or the bathroom you use to soak in the tub after a long day.