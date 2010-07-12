Vignette Pictures

Yard sales and flea markets are great places to pick up classic vignette items like vases, trinkets, mirrors and old albums. Learn how to create your own with this visual guide.

©iStockphoto.com/Kristian Septimius Krogh Yard sales and flea markets are great places to pick up classic vignette items like vases, trinkets, mirrors and old albums -- oh, and plaster busts like this one.

Victoria Pearson/Getty Images Assembling like objects together is the first step to figuring what items you already have to include in a vignette.

Dominique Vorillon/Getty Images A successful vignette creates visual interest. The blue lamp anchors the scene and creates scale. The yellow vases follow the rule that odd-numbered items grouped together are more pleasing to the eye.

©iStockphoto.com/Marcelo Saavedra If you have a collection, display one or two items with complimentary objects. This ensures that you don't inadvertenly create an "Owl Corner" in your living room.

Melanie Acevedo/Getty Images Using a monochromatic color scheme highlights the shapes of the objects while preventing the vignette from becoming too cluttery.

Melanie Acevedo/Getty Images Perhaps you'd like to display a Zen-like vignette. Gather up wood and metal items and pair them with a candle and flowers.

Digital Vision/Getty Images This antique fan anchors the vignette and lends a timeless air to the scene.

Michael Grimm/Getty Images A classic vignette strategy is to mimic shapes or themes in subtle ways. The painting in this vignette echoes the buttery tones of the calla lilies.

Michael Donnelly/Getty Images Stacking books under the anchor item (vase) gives the object height while keeping this simple scene fresh and uncluttered.

Dominique Vorillon/Getty Images A successfully cluttered vignette: Restricting the color pallete to one dominant color allows for the arrangment of various items, vertically and horizontally.

Getty Images You can create a vignette in your child's room and invite him to pick out one or more design elements, like this ceramic dog.

Jacob Snavely/The Image Bank/Getty Images Vignette of a florist's workbench. The pendant helps grounds this scene while providing vertical visual interest.

Michael Grimm/Getty Images Consider mixing in textiles into your vignette for an unexpected touch.

Miki Duisterhof/Getty Images If you're in a whimsical mood, go ahead and express it! Vignettes can be changed, rearranged or revamped altogether.

John Block/Botanic/Getty Images Found Items: Vignettes aren't limited to the inside. This rustic scene is the beginning of the perfect oceanside vignette. Just add shells for scale and interest!

Peter Landon/Getty Images The vignette here is pulled together with a monochramitic color scheme and punch of color with the addition of gerbera daisies.