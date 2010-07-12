Vignette Pictures

Yard sales and flea markets are great places to pick up classic vignette items like vases, trinkets, mirrors and old albums. Learn how to create your own with this visual guide.
Yard sales and flea markets are great places to pick up classic vignette items like vases, trinkets, mirrors and old albums -- oh, and plaster busts like this one.
Assembling like objects together is the first step to figuring what items you already have to include in a vignette.
A successful vignette creates visual interest. The blue lamp anchors the scene and creates scale. The yellow vases follow the rule that odd-numbered items grouped together are more pleasing to the eye.
If you have a collection, display one or two items with complimentary objects. This ensures that you don't inadvertenly create an "Owl Corner" in your living room.
Using a monochromatic color scheme highlights the shapes of the objects while preventing the vignette from becoming too cluttery.
Perhaps you'd like to display a Zen-like vignette. Gather up wood and metal items and pair them with a candle and flowers.
This antique fan anchors the vignette and lends a timeless air to the scene.
A classic vignette strategy is to mimic shapes or themes in subtle ways. The painting in this vignette echoes the buttery tones of the calla lilies.
Stacking books under the anchor item (vase) gives the object height while keeping this simple scene fresh and uncluttered.
A successfully cluttered vignette: Restricting the color pallete to one dominant color allows for the arrangment of various items, vertically and horizontally.
You can create a vignette in your child's room and invite him to pick out one or more design elements, like this ceramic dog.
Vignette of a florist's workbench. The pendant helps grounds this scene while providing vertical visual interest.
Consider mixing in textiles into your vignette for an unexpected touch.
If you're in a whimsical mood, go ahead and express it! Vignettes can be changed, rearranged or revamped altogether.
Found Items: Vignettes aren't limited to the inside. This rustic scene is the beginning of the perfect oceanside vignette. Just add shells for scale and interest!
The vignette here is pulled together with a monochramitic color scheme and punch of color with the addition of gerbera daisies.
Vignettes can be a simple as displaying brightly colored flowers alongside fruit. Think of it as an ever-evolving still life.