Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Decorating Styles and Techniques

What is wicker?

by Jessica Brown

Natural Wicker

There are two general types of wicker furniture: natural and synthetic. While both still use weaving as the main construction method for the pieces, the final products differ greatly.

Natural wickers can be made out of rattan, willow, sea grass and raffia. For a time, wicker was even made from spun paper about the size of pipe cleaners [source: Gonyea]. One of the most popular materials, rattan, is the stem or trunk of a climbing palm. The plant uses its spines to climb and wind itself up nearby trees [source: Miller and Widess]. The rattan can grow up to 600 feet (almost 183 meters) in length [source: Adamson]. The outer layer is called cane, and the inner bark is reed [source: Saunders]. It's important to note that one piece of furniture may incorporate many different types of materials.

Advertisement

Natural wicker furniture has been popular for years because of its feel and look. Due to its woven nature, wicker furniture offers a certain amount of elasticity. Steven Cyr, owner of CottageWicker.com says, "They [his clients] find the chairs especially comfortable because wicker gives a bit as compared to a wood chair. It gives you that feeling that you are settling in."

Along with the feel, natural wicker also has a large potential for creativity. Not only do the different patterns offer possibilities, but the natural hue of the wicker furniture can also be customized. According to Wes Spryshak, vice-president of sales for Ficks Reed, the natural fiber of the chairs is much like unfinished wood. After being sanded and sealed, the chairs can be stained or painted in an array of colors. "There's a beauty, depth and warmth that you can't achieve in any other way," says Spryshak.

While the look and feel of natural wicker may be appealing, most of these products are made to be enjoyed only indoors and out of direct sunlight. Some companies are offering moisture-resistant or weather-resistant coatings to make natural wicker pieces more screened- or covered-porch friendly.

To maintain your natural wicker, Cyr recommends dusting the pieces and then cleaning them using a diluted solution of Murphy Oil Soap and water. This is meant to give the furniture a slight glossy shine. For brittle pieces made of willow or reed, a soak with water will help the piece gain back some of its supple nature [source: Saunders].

Now, let's take a look at the newer type of wicker furniture, synthetic wicker.

Antique Wicker

While investing in a true piece of antique wicker can be a great addition to your home, being aware of a few key points can save you from making a costly mistake. Here are a few items to think about before you make your purchase.

  • Do your homework; don't only depend on what the seller is saying about the piece.
  • Examine the materials. Poor quality reeds usually will look brittle and dry.
  • Do a sit test. Sitting on a piece can give you an idea of how sturdy the frame is and allow you to grade the comfort level.
  • Lift up the piece. Older pieces tend to weigh more because of their solid frames, while lightweight pieces tend to be more contemporary.
  • Look for labels. Since certain companies were only in business for specific time periods, their labels can help date a piece.
  • Check for insect damage. Make a small hole in the wood to confirm that the wood is solid and that insects have not eaten the interior.

[sources: Gonyea, Saunders]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

From Cows to Cabinetry: Milk Paint and 6 Awesome Uses for It

6 Tips for Creating a Cozy, Charming Farmhouse Look

How Subway Tile Moved From the Underground to the Urban Home

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement