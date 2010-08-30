10 Great Themes for Kids' Rooms

A bedroom is your little one's haven. iStockphoto.com /seanfboggs

Decorating your child's room in a theme is a wonderful way to reflect his or her interests and budding personality. Keep in mind that the look will change as your little one grows up, reflecting his or her evolving tastes (or perhaps those of a sibling who takes over the space).

You can make the decor more adaptable by choosing neutral colors for walls and floors and expressing motifs through easily replaceable items, such as bedding and window treatments. Here are 10 of our favorite themes for kids' rooms that you can pull off on a budget, but also have fun creating with your child.

