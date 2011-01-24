10 Tips to Going from a Nursery to a Kid's Room

There's a fine line between nursery and kid's room. iStockphoto.com /akaciya

When the day finally comes to update your child's room from a nursery to a kid's room, the transition can be bittersweet. It's where you brought your baby home from hospital, where they slept alone for the first time, and maybe even where they took their first steps. It's the end of an era.

Creating a new grown-up room that reflects your child's personality and temperament will be fun, too, bringing with it a whole new set of memories. It will also be a chance for you both to collaborate on the project. This time you'll have someone around to share the decorating process with who is as excited as you are about making the space special.

Advertisement