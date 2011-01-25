5 Nursery Safety Tips

So, the stork has made a little delivery to your front doorstep and it's time for you to start your life as a parent. Your job for now is to just keep your baby safe, well-fed and in clean diapers. There will be a lot of nursing, swaddling and if you're lucky, plenty of sleeping. And most of these activities will take place in a nursery.

Chances are, with nine months to prepare, you have your nursery all set up and ready to go. The crib is made, the changing table is stocked and the clothes are in the dresser and hanging in the closet. But before you come home from the hospital, check out these safety tips to make sure your nursery is up to snuff for your new bundle of joy.

