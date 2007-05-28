Guide to Decorating Kids' Rooms

Adorable accessories of every kind imaginable are widely available for children's rooms. If you're starting from scratch, remember what may look like cozy clutter in a magazine picture can become total chaos when you add the multitudes of stuffed animals, blocks, and dolls that proliferate throughout real kids' rooms. Try to keep it simple, and let your kids (and doting relatives) fill in the gaps.



Bypassing the bulk of impulse items out there doesn't mean skipping delightful decorating opportunities. While kids may enjoy finding fun accessories and choosing fabrics and paint colors, most aren't really interested in decorating for its own sake. So instead of accumulating dust catchers, look for clothing hooks, mirrors, mouse pads, pillows, pencil cups, and scores of other practical items to fit your color scheme or fantasy theme. If your child has a hobby or passion, encourage family members to give gifts that relate.



When you're on vacation, try to steer older kids clear of the usual souvenirs in favor of picture frames and other accessories they will enjoy longer. One exception may be if your child has a collection. He or she will already be exercising some self-editing by looking for collectibles rather than impulse items. In this case, help show off a precious collection with a display case (for older kids) or simple shelving mounted around the perimeter of the room. If the collectibles are also playthings, display them where your child can easily reach them-and put them back.



As you can see, plenty of planning, hard work, and creativity goes into decorating a kids' room -- one that is safe, practical, and pleasing to all. By following the tips offered in this article, you'll be well on your way!

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:



Mary Wynn Ryan is the author of numerous interior design books, including The Ultimate Kitchen, The Ultimate Bath, Cottage Style, Fresh Country Style, and Garden Style. She has written about home furnishings and interior design for various magazines and served as Midwest editor of Design Times magazine.

Heidi Tyline King is an accomplished writer and editor. She has written extensively about America's arts, culture, history, nature-based attractions, and decorating projects, including All About Paint and Wallpaper, Beautiful Wedding Crafts, Pelican Guide to the Florida Panhandle, The Unofficial Guide to the Southeast with Kids, and others.

Not what you're looking for? Try these: