Guide to Decorating Kids' Rooms

Everything you need to know about decorating with color you didn't learn in kindergarten! However, the job of choosing and using colors can be fun and even easy. It's worthwhile, too, because color is the most emotional and compelling element in any setting.



To understand color basics and "what goes with what" most reliably, picture a circle cut into 12 sections like in a pie. Colors are arranged around this circle in the order of a rainbow: red, red-orange, orange, yellow-orange, yellow, yellow-green, green, blue-green, blue, blue-violet, violet, and red-violet.



Some of the approaches interior designers use to cook up color schemes are easy to do with a color wheel. (Find one at craft and art stores or make your own.) A complementary scheme pairs two colors opposite each other on the color wheel; for example, orange and blue or red-orange and blue-green. A split complementary uses two colors on each side of a color's complement; for example, orange plus blue-green and blue-violet.



Even easier, use an analogous scheme of three colors that are side by side on the color wheel. Blue-violet, blue, and blue-green make a wonderfully cool, restful setting, while yellow-orange, yellow, and yellow-green are energetic and cheerful.



Remember, you can extend any color with the neutrals: white, beige, brown, gray, and black. A favorite color that may seem overwhelming on its own is very manageable when surrounded by neutrals. Red, white, and black; orange, beige, and brown; and purple, white, and gray are three proven examples.





A color wheel can help you and your child choose a color scheme,

whether it’s a traditional primary grouping or something a bit

more adventurous, such as orange, blue-violet, and white or black.



It's much easier to see your options when you use a color wheel, but if you can't find one at your local craft store, use colored pencils or paint chips to try out various combinations until you get one your child likes. However, if you find this too complex to fuss with, don't worry. Look at printed fabrics or wallcoverings at your local store for well-designed color schemes already available. You don't have to buy the fabric or paper, just pick up the color scheme.

Be sure to use the colors in the same proportion as you see them on the fabric or wallpaper. In general, the most livable schemes use a light or cool color in the largest amount, a medium color in the next largest amount, and the brightest, most intense or dark color in the smallest amount (as an accent). Avoid visual chaos by keeping the basic scheme to two or three colors, and add variety by using shades and tints of these colors plus neutrals. When you get all the clothes, souvenirs, toys, and other paraphernalia of the typical child (or two) in that room, things will be plenty colorful!



Winning the Primaries



Red, blue, and yellow are the three primary colors because they can't be created by mixing other colors. You can stop right here for some kids and use these three colors, or any two of them, with foolproof success. White, black, or wood-tone furniture all count as neutral colors that don't compete with your main hues. And, after all, what's more classic than red, white, and blue (great with Early American, French country, or modern furnishings) or more refreshing than blue, yellow, and white (perfect with Swedish country, contemporary, and beach cottage styles). To lighten up the primary colors to baby blue, pink, and pale lemon, just add white.



Red, blue, and yellow, the primary colors from which all other hues are made,

give a young, cheerful, straight-forward feeling that’s just right for a young

boy’s room. White plus natural wood tones make a soothing background for

these vivid flag colors. Manufacturer: Village, A Brand of FSC Wallcoverings.



Green and yellow -- fresh as a sunny meadow. Add orange accents for punch.



Red, yellow, and green -- cheerful as a circus or a field of tulips. Lighten the red to pink for a fun flower garden scheme of pink, green, and yellow. Even simpler, use just pink and green.



Orange and blue -- a favorite of boys. Add white to the orange for a soft, peachy tint that appeals to girls, too.

Success with Secondary ColorsIn between the primary colors are the three secondary colors made from mixing two primary colors together. Orange (mix of red and yellow), green (yellow plus blue), and purple or violet (blue plus red), expand your choices. While it's possible to use true blue and Kelly green or red and orange together, you may want to start out with a less demanding combination. Here are a few popular choices you might offer for your kids' approval:



Green and violet, two secondary colors, look pretty with

yellow and blue, two primary colors. Together, they create

a summer garden feeling that is fun and frisky

as well as feminine. Retailer: JCPMedia L.P.



Regal purple and cheerful golden yellow -- ideal for a knightly setting.



Lilac (purple plus white) and spring green -- a scheme that's both chic and as charming as a garden.



Purple and pink -- a little girl's favorite.

Lilac, yellow, and green -- sprightly as springtime.



While orange appeals immediately and green is soothing and popular, you may find purple a bit somber for very young children -- unless, of course, it comes packaged as a friendly dinosaur. To put purple in the picture more easily, try one of these:

Tickle Them with Tertiary Colors



Tertiary (third-level) colors are made from mixing two secondary colors or a primary and a secondary color. The six tertiary colors -- red-orange, yellow-orange, yellow-green, blue-green, blue-violet, and red-violet -- give you the full range of color-scheming options. Lighten them with white for watercolor effects, or use them with black or gray for drama that will captivate a hard-to-please teen. Here are a few combinations to consider:



Yellow-green (also known as lime), purple (or lilac), and black

Blue-green (aqua, turquoise, teal), red-orange (coral), and yellow-orange plus white or black

Red, blue-violet, and gray

Blue-violet, red-violet, and yellow-green

Orange, blue-violet (or periwinkle), and white or black





This split complementary color scheme blends yellow and

yellow-green, two analogous colors, then contrasts them with

violet, yellow’s complement. Backed up by lots of pristine white,

the result is fresh, cool, and springlike. Manufacturer: Waverly.



Working with Kids' Color PreferencesYou want to indulge your child's color preferences, but you cringe at the thought of midnight black or construction orange all over the walls. You don't have to go to those extremes to create a room your child will love. The secret is diluting the over-the-top color, either literally with white paint or visually by surrounding it with more temperate tones.Young children often adore bright red and orange; girls in particular may crave hot pink and bright orchid purple. Let them enjoy these happy hues in a way that doesn't overwhelm the room by using one or more cooling strategies.Try adding white or beige to orange to make this lively hue more versatile. Boys and girls alike will feel at home with warm terra-cotta and melon hues; for more interest, add a bit of yellow or red to create sunflower or coral. These sunset tones work well with Wild West motifs and many other decorating themes. Easily coordinating colors include blues, greens, yellows, rust red, and warm neutral colors such as cream, tan, and brown. Peach plus lilac or periwinkle makes a pretty, chic look.To keep classic red from being too much of a good thing, use it as an accent throughout the room, and find a predominantly red bed ensemble to make the bed the center of attention. Popular color schemes are red, white, and royal blue; red, pale gray, and violet; red, yellow, and turquoise; red, white, and green (lime is fresh, hunter is classic); or red, white, and pink. Let white and cool colors (blue, green, violet) dominate, and keep the hot colors (red, yellow, pink) as accents since they'll just naturally grab more attention.Bright pink and purple are so popular with young girls that it's easy to find ensembles and accents that pair these two. To keep them from overwhelming the room, choose a pale pink, lilac, or periwinkle tint for walls, and cool the look further with lots of white and light green. (Lime is fresh; mint is timeless.) If your girl likes a vintage look, it's easy to find elements in old rose, lavender, ivory, and celadon or sage green.



A glacial scheme of gray and white would look too cold, but not when you add

strategic hits of warm orange and natural green. Repeat a color in at least three

places around the room for visual balance. Retailer: Gautier USA, Inc.



Many preteens and teens crave dark colors, but somber hues tend to overwhelm an average-size room and can be hard to paint over later. (They don't do a lot for the depression a lot of teens feel now and then either.) You can keep deep-tone drama without the dreariness, however. If your teen likes black, paint the walls ice blue, light acid green, or another hip, light tint, and furnish the room with black lacquer or black metal furniture, available in many styles and price points. Bed linen ensembles featuring prints in black plus neon hues are easy to come by and deliver drama aplenty.The same principle applies to deep tones of purple or any other dark or intensely vivid color that might be overwhelming to live with. A young man who likes the drama of purple might find light gray walls and gunmetal gray furniture a cool background for the regal color, while a young lady might enjoy a scheme using lilac or lime plus white, accented by full-strength purple accessories.Try to keep the backgrounds and large furniture pieces simple and classic for long-term comfort. Accessories, from accent pillows to bulletin boards and picture frames, can be changed as often as youngster's tastes do. If your daughter's taste has changed from pastel pink to fire engine red, do both of you a favor and drop doting family members a hint before her birthday or the holidays. Accessory items make perfect gifts and will let her change more often or make more of a statement, economically.By the time your children have a more-than-sporadic interest in decorating their rooms, they're ready to start grasping the idea of buying what furthers the look not just what catches their eye. Impulsive shoppers as well as those who vacillate endlessly (you may have both in one household) will find it easier and more fun to purchase things that "go with" a turquoise ocean-inspired theme or a green-and-brown Wild West theme. Vacation trips, birthdays, and other special events all offer opportunities to help kids create environments that reflect their interests and dreams.

Sometimes a pattern, such as stripes, plaid, or florals, dominates a child's room. Learn how to work with patterns on the next page.

