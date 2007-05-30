How to Design Children's Rooms

What You'll Need

Sponge or plastic scrub pad

Liquid household detergent

Bleach (optional)

Spray paint

Using a sponge or plastic scrub pad, clean plastic furniture with a mixture of warm water and detergent. To remove mildew,

add a capful of bleach to water mixture.



Spray paint adheres well to plastic and is the easiest type of paint to apply. Hold can about 12 inches away from surface, lightly spray, and let dry. Repeat until entire surface has even coverage.

While wood is always a natural choice for furniture in any room, there are other materials available that look great in kids' rooms. Learn about them in the next section.

