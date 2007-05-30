Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Nursery Decor

How to Design Children's Rooms

by Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

Refinishing Plastic Surfaces

What You'll Need
  • Sponge or plastic scrub pad
  • Liquid household detergent
  • Bleach (optional)
  • Spray paint

 

  1. Using a sponge or plastic scrub pad, clean plastic furniture with a mixture of warm water and detergent. To remove mildew,
    add a capful of bleach to water mixture.

  2. Spray paint adheres well to plastic and is the easiest type of paint to apply. Hold can about 12 inches away from surface, lightly spray, and let dry. Repeat until entire surface has even coverage.

While wood is always a natural choice for furniture in any room, there are other materials available that look great in kids' rooms. Learn about them in the next section.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Involve Your Kids in Room Decorating

Trends in Playroom Decor

Spring Decorating Refresh: Baby's Room

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement