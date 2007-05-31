Kids' Bathroom Decorating Ideas

Liven up plain white tiles with accents that are self-adhesive, washable, removable, reusable, and water-resistant. Manufacturer: Blonder Wallcoverings.

Although repainting the walls is usually the easiest, most economical way to change the look of a room, that's not always true when much of a room is tiled.

" " Rubber duckies stenciled onto a shower curtain repeat the bright yellow note of the walls. Stencil artist: Chris Bjorkeson, Stencil Planet.

If your child's bathroom tiles are in reasonably good shape, you can add color and pattern to them with stick-on accents or you can stencil small designs at random points using china paints.

Then, extend the look with more stenciled designs on the shower curtain, toothbrush holder, step stool, towels -- whatever suits your fancy.

If you don't want to get too carried away with repeating a pattern, look for a related pattern; for example, if you're using mostly flowers, throw in a butterfly here or there.

Repeat a color note in several spots around the room for a charming coordinated look that's fresh and easy.

The next step in designing a bathroom for kids is to make the fixtures themselves suitable for the little ones. See some examples on the next page.

