Kids' Bathroom Decorating Ideas

A bath of his own is a luxury, but a bath filled with fixtures sized for a preschooler is a dream come true. Manufacturer: Chamber Tots.

At one time, a bath designed just for children was a novel idea, but today, many homes have a bath reserved just for the family's children.

The next step in kid-size luxury may be bath fixtures that are sized for youngsters. Instead of step stools to reach the sink and plastic contraptions to make the toilet seat fit a child better, a suite of fixtures actually designed for young children is safer and more comfortable.

Choose a system with a sink and tub that have antiscald devices and one in which all fixtures have conventionally sized plumbing so you can switch them out when your kids get bigger.

" " Deep, rich colored walls set off the fixtures' lighter hues. Choose fixtures you can replace with conventional-size pieces later. Manufacturer: Chamber Tots.

In a supremely kid-friendly bath like this, the only thing that remains the same as in a conventional bath is the ironclad rule: Never leave a child in the tub unattended for even a moment.

Making a bathroom fit for a kid can be done on the cheap or as a wholesale refurbishment. Use the ideas in this article to find the best method for you.

