Playroom Decorating Ideas

Everything a youngster could wish for is taken care of in this up-to-the-minute play/study room.

Kids are naturally forward-looking, but they also crave cozy reassurance. This play/study room delivers both innovation and comfort.

Futuristic furniture delights the eye, while warm colors and traditional surfaces provide the necessary grounding.

The room is not only appealing to kids, but also a winner with those who love them. Here's where the children can do their homework, play computer games and read to Grandma or have her read to them.

" " Rich colors and a pattern inspired by Matisse give this cozy upholstered seating visual appeal. Designer: Carol Spong, ASID; Carol Spong, ASID Interior Design.

The to-scale ice cream parlor mural is a masterpiece of trompe l'oeil, while a vintage Coke machine and full-size popcorn cart provide real snacks. Furniture has rounded corners in case all that floor space inspires some impromptu roughhousing. Designed for kids, this is a room the whole family can love.

To go from designs for kids to designs by kids (at least in part), check out the imagination-rich decorating idea on the next page.

