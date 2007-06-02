Playroom Decorating Ideas

These raucous colors may seem garish, but in these wallcoverings everything comes together. Manufacturer: Brewster Wallcovering Company.

The most delightful thing about decorating a child's room is that you can let your own imagination run free.

You don't have to worry about whether teddy bears and butterflies go together or if you dare use a chest of drawers that looks like a perso­n-size carrot.

Your child will be happy to help you come up with wacky and wonderful images that can come to life with today's nontraditional wallcoverings, borders, furnishings, and decorative accents galore.

If you're tired of the usual color sche­mes, try hot tropical pastels, jewel tones, or cotton candy tints. As long as you repeat some of your basic colors in at least three places in the room, you can mix them up with abandon and the room will still look nicely planned -- not haphazard.

A playroom should be a place for children to put their imaginations to work. With help from the design ideas in this article, your imagination will make that happen for your kids.

