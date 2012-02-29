Spring Decorating Refresh: Kids' Rooms

Lighter and brighter colors will welcome spring with a flourish.
Spring is in the air, and your whole house could use a little pick-me-up in the décor department, and your child's room is no exception. Spring is also synonymous with cleaning and organizing and kids' rooms are great candidates for getting some systems in place for organizing toys and games. So, before you pull out the paint swatches, be sure to give your kid's room a good once-over. Now's a great time to pound dust out of rugs and drapes and vacuum cobwebs out of far reaching corners. If toys are out of control, create an easy system of labeled bins where everything goes after a play session. Then, you can get to the fun stuff.

The quickest way to add some spring fever to your kid's room is to change out accessories. Pack away heavy comforters and throw rugs in favor of lighter-weight blankets and floor coverings in brighter colors. Kids are hard on their stuff, so if you're updating fabrics on furnishings, look into outdoor fabrics or oilcloth, which are made of heavy duty fibers in bright colors and patterns that are easy to clean. For girls, bold floral patterns will brightly mimic what's to come outside, while boys may prefer sunny stripes or geometric patterns to brighten up their spaces.

Daisy wall decals are perfect -- and not permanent.
Changing up the artwork is a wonderful way to create what feels like a totally different space in your kid's room. If you like to switch it up with the seasons, skip the permanent mural and opt for peel-and-stick decals that are easy to remove and don't mess up the paint. And don't forget to include plenty of your kid's own artwork because no artsy touch is more personal for his room than something he made himself. Buy some inexpensive frames to hang her arts and crafts projects or his photo collages on the walls or to perch on dressers, and swap them out as new creations emerge.

Even if you don't have the budget for a total spring decorating overhaul in your kid's room, there are a few things you can do to make it feel more fresh and exciting. One idea is to create an in-room getaway. To get the May flowers, we first have to make it through April showers, which means less time outdoors. So if you have a cabin-feverish kid, give him or her something new to explore. Get a little pup tent that she can disappear into and dream that she's in her very own castle. Does your son have a set of bunk beds where only one gets used? Hang some inexpensive yet colorful curtains or sheets that cover up the bottom bunk and give him his very own hideout. Kids don't need fancy -- they just need space to roam and to let their imaginations take over.

