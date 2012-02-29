Spring Decorating Refresh: Kids' Rooms

" " Daisy wall decals are perfect -- and not permanent. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Changing up the artwork is a wonderful way to create what feels like a totally different space in your kid's room. If you like to switch it up with the seasons, skip the permanent mural and opt for peel-and-stick decals that are easy to remove and don't mess up the paint. And don't forget to include plenty of your kid's own artwork because no artsy touch is more personal for his room than something he made himself. Buy some inexpensive frames to hang her arts and crafts projects or his photo collages on the walls or to perch on dressers, and swap them out as new creations emerge.

Even if you don't have the budget for a total spring decorating overhaul in your kid's room, there are a few things you can do to make it feel more fresh and exciting. One idea is to create an in-room getaway. To get the May flowers, we first have to make it through April showers, which means less time outdoors. So if you have a cabin-feverish kid, give him or her something new to explore. Get a little pup tent that she can disappear into and dream that she's in her very own castle. Does your son have a set of bunk beds where only one gets used? Hang some inexpensive yet colorful curtains or sheets that cover up the bottom bunk and give him his very own hideout. Kids don't need fancy -- they just need space to roam and to let their imaginations take over.