Trends in Playroom Decor

Create a throwback playroom! If you’re a displaced New Englander, paint the playroom to recall vintage Fenway Park, with a green accent wall acting as the famous “green monster” and white play tables as bases, or bring the feel of an old-style diner in with a wooden kitchen and flea market pots and pans. This trend shouldn’t be taken too literally; it’s about tying the past to the present in a playful way. Bring Hollywood glamour in for kids who love to play dress up with an inexpensive vanity found at a flea market or discount super store. Or, create a vintage building block space on a thrift-shop wooden table for your little builders, with brightly painted blocks you cut and painted from a two-by-four -- the possibilities are endless.