Trends in Playroom Decor

Bringing the outdoors in is a huge trend right now. Kids love camping, and playing at camping or house. Most superstores have inexpensive child-size tents you can set up in the playroom and take outside for warm weather play. You can also pepper the room with kid friendly plants - if your little ones are past the eating dirt phase – like ferns or spider palms that your kids can help water. Be sure to check a list like this or with your doctor if you’re concerned about any plants being poisonous.

