10 Easter Decorating Ideas

Are bunnies and baskets your style? Hemera/ Thinkstock

Easter Sunday may be a religious holiday at heart, but for kids, it's a day to hunt for decorated eggs and check out what the Easter Bunny put in the basket.The pastel colors, fluffy bunnies and chocolate goodies are just too much for kids -- and some adults -- to resist.

You may like to go all out for Easter and host a big brunch. Or, you may play it a little more reserved, with only a few household decorations and the usual baskets of goodies. However you celebrate, read on for our delightful decorating tips for this year's festivities.

Advertisement