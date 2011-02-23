Please enter terms to search for.

10 Easter Decorating Ideas

by Emilie Sennebogen
Are bunnies and baskets your style?
Hemera/Thinkstock

Easter Sunday may be a religious holiday at heart, but for kids, it's a day to hunt for decorated eggs and check out what the Easter Bunny put in the basket.The pastel colors, fluffy bunnies and chocolate goodies are just too much for kids -- and some adults -- to resist.

You may like to go all out for Easter and host a big brunch. Or, you may play it a little more reserved, with only a few household decorations and the usual baskets of goodies. However you celebrate, read on for our delightful decorating tips for this year's festivities.

No Easter Sunday would be complete without the requisite hard-boiled eggs. But this year, it may be time to step it up from the plain old dyed variety and try some new decorating techniques. Wrap your eggs with bits of scrap lace or other types of trim before dipping in the dye, leaving a delicate, yet intricate pattern on the egg. You can also use stencils, stickers, felt and fabric to make one-of-a-kind decorations. For an upscale affair, cover the eggs in gold leaf and display in a matching basket.

Did You Know?

Cascarones, or confetti eggs, are an Easter tradition in Mexico. These decorated eggs are filled with confetti and broken over a friend's head for good luck.

Add some greenery for a more lush look.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

A colorful string of beautifully dyed, blown out eggshells strung together makes for a versatile and easy Easter decoration. Making the blown out eggs is easy. Carefully poke holes in each end of the egg with a small nail and gently blow out the yolks. Then, decorate the eggs and string them together with ribbon. You can wind garlands around place settings or run them down the middle of the table around centerpieces. You can also drape them over decorations on the mantel or loop them over a doorway or mirror.

By the time Easter rolls around, many climates have their pick of spring beauties that have recently sprung. While daffodils and tulips pop up a little earlier in southern climates, northerners typically have the luxury of tables full of the gorgeous blooms straight from their gardens. Irises, lilies and grape hyacinths also add brilliant pops of color to any arrangement. If you happen to have the actual bulbs, you can plant them in your garden to enjoy year after year.

Did You Know?

You can grow bulbs at different times of the year using a method called forcing. Basically, all bulbs need a certain period of cold for them to sprout. So, to force them, just store them in a refrigerator for the specified length of time and then plant them in a pot.

With these colors, you're guaranteed a fun table.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Place settings at your Easter brunch are a great way to get festive and creative, much to the delight of your guests. Place cards with a personal touch are always appreciated. Emboss a vellum tag with a name and use it as a napkin ring, or create a monogrammed egg to serve as a placeholder. If you want to create a memorable take-home favor, a paper bag cut in half and stuffed full of tulips makes a beautiful statement. Long before the ears get chomped off, chocolate bunnies are favorite favor at the kid's table. And maybe even at the adult's table if you're feeding a group of kids at heart.

An Easter egg tree creates a lovely focal point for the holiday. In your yard, find a tree limb with several branches that's on the ground -- don't cut any trees to do this. Line a vase with plastic grass or eggs and arrange the branches. Then, hang it with decorated eggs, either real and blown-out or the plastic variety, which come in a variety of colors. Stick in a few paper birds for authenticity and this showpiece will add color and delight. For a more compact, smaller-scale version, use a candleholder with places for five or six candles. Place eggs on the candlestick platforms using a little tacky wax to keep them right side up.

Did You Know?

Germany and Austria have an Easter tradition of hanging hollow eggs on trees outside.

Dress up the eggs with little candies, not dyes or paint.
BananaStock/Thinkstock

If the weather complies, an Easter brunch in the outdoors will beckon everyone to the table in a timely manner. For a casual meal in a natural setting, undyed eggs may be just the décor that the day commands. Mix up the brown and white varieties and display them in baskets or bowls on a bed of lettuce or cabbage. For a splash of color, add a robin's egg blue linen tablecloth to tie into the egg theme. And then relax and enjoy your al fresco meal. You really can't get a simpler way to decorate, and once the brunch is over, the kids can use the eggs for a good old fashioned egg relay race.

Easter signifies that spring is near, so colorful tablescapes are the name of the game. Fortunately, Easter gives you lots of themes to work with. You've got your bunnies, eggs, baskets, flowers and chocolate. A combination of any of these elements is fitting for an Easter table. Use a box planted with fresh wheatgrass as the base for the display. Or if you're looking for something a little simpler, a large vase of freshly cut flowers makes a striking centerpiece that's also quick and easy.

Did You Know?

A flat of wheatgrass can get a little pricey, but if you plan ahead, it can be grown from seeds relatively quickly. Within 10 days, you'll have a little wheatgrass patch.

Use chocolate eggs on your wreath for an edible version.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Wreaths hung on your front door are always a lovely way to welcome visitors to your home, and the spring flowers and greenery in bloom around Easter are perfect for wreath making. A simple foam wreath form and some straight pins are all you need to get started.

Start by attaching greenery to the base -- lambs ears are a great choice -- and then add any combo of spring flowers. If you don't have the budget for fresh flowers, opt for their silk counterparts, and you'll have a decoration to pull out again next year.

No Easter celebration would be complete without Easter baskets. Children and adults alike delight in a basket teeming with chocolate bunnies and brightly colored eggs. This year, you may want to think outside of the basket and re-imagine the vessel that the goodies go in. You could create a fabric cover that slips over the basket, and then wrap the handle in a coordinating ribbon. Or, recycle everyday items to use as the basket. Line berry baskets or cookie tins with linen fabric and create a handle out of sturdy ribbon. As far as contents, you're not limited to only sweet treats. Pick out a special book that becomes an Easter reading tradition, or stock it full of coloring books and crayons or colored pencils.

Did You Know?

It's believed that the tradition of the Easter basket was brought to America by German settlers, who settled in the Pennsylvania Dutch area in the 18th century.

A small corner on your countertop could be the perfect spot for something simple.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

If covering your house with pretty and pastel isn't really your aesthetic, consider setting up a small Easter-themed composition. For a more rustic setting, prop up an old window on a weathered wooden bench and hang a grapevine wreath at the top. In front, place an oversized woven Easter basket, a bowl of brightly colored eggs and a bunny replica -- your choice of ceramic or stuffed. Complete the look with a container of tall greenery or perhaps the requisite vase of tulips or daffodils.

If that's still too saccharine sweetness for your home, line a pretty basket with a kitchen towel, and place some wildflowers in it, maybe mixed with some eggs, either dyed or natural. The colors will be up to you, and the time it takes will be minimal. 

