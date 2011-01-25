10 New Valentine's Day Decoration Ideas

Go beyond traditional cards when decorating your home for Valentine's Day. Dougal Waters/ Getty Images

Every year on the 14th of February, we celebrate the special relationships we share with friends, family and significant others. In the weeks leading up to the most romantic day of the year, we shower loved ones with greeting cards, boxes of chocolates and dozens of red, pink and white roses. It's a wonderful time of year, and it's that much better when your home is decorated for the holiday! From a flower arrangement in your master bathroom that you can enjoy privately, to a wreath on the front door that will welcome guests into your home, Valentine's Day décor adds a pop of color to the gray days of winter.

In the past, you might have considered your box of chocolates and scattered rose petals noteworthy Valentine's Day decorations, but this year, we encourage you to get in the way of Cupid's bow and arrow. Try something new, and craft a pair of topiaries to flank your front entryway. Grab your kids, scissors and construction paper, and make a red, white and pink heart garland to hang along the mantle. We'll explain how you can put that artificial Christmas tree to good use if you haven't taken it down yet, and we'll show you how to spruce up everyday household décor just in time for the most romantic holiday of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To help inspire you this February, here are 10 Valentine's Day decoration ideas and projects sure to spread the love inside your home.