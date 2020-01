When spring is in the air, there's no better way to celebrate than to throw a fabulous fete in the garden. Whether your desire is to host a spectacular soiree or you would rather opt for a no-frills affair, a gathering of friends in the great outdoors is the perfect way to welcome in the lamb and bid adieu to the lion. But before you usher in the season of seeds, sun and showers, there are plans to be made and shopping to be done.