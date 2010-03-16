10 Spring Garden Party Ideas

Your invitation sets the tone for the party, and spring is all about color. There are many readymade options available at stationery stores that you can personalize by including dried flowers or herbs inside the card. Create a custom invite by pasting up magazine tear outs of colorful flowers and foliage, or print a small label with all the info and affix it to a packet of seeds. If you're particularly crafty, create a keepsake by painting the low-down on a terra-cotta pot. Then pop in a plant and hand-deliver to the doorsteps of your cherished guests.

April Showers Bring May Flowers April is known for lots of rain and unpredictable weather, and many northern states have frost that sticks around well into April. So, if you live in one of these regions and want to throw a garden party that doesn't require winter coats, you might want to flip your calendar to May [source: farmersalmanac.com].