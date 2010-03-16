10 Spring Garden Party Ideas

Colorful birdhouses can be a great decorative addition to your garden party -- and the guests can each take on home at the end! Darrell Gulin/Photographer's Choice RF/ Getty Images

Make it a night to remember by sending your guests home with a fun favor. If you grow fruits or veggies in your garden, present your partygoers a bushel basket packed with freshly picked treats. Packets of seeds -- zone appropriate of course -- will yield a summer full of delight. Candles scented with delicate lilac or decadent gardenias will keep the spring indoors during the rainy season, and watering cans are useful and can be acquired on the cheap. Trip to the dollar store, anyone?