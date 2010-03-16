10 Spring Garden Party Ideas

It's a no-brainer that spring foliage creates a lavish backdrop for your garden get together. Inexpensive flowering plants are a great way to stretch your decorating budget and work in tandem with those bulbs you planted at the end of the fall that should be rewarding you with blooms right about now. Simple white lights strung in the trees work for both dressy and casual fetes, and a fire pit makes for great nighttime lighting. If this is a white tablecloth affair, fear not to break out the crystal and china. But if shorts and flip-flops are the suggested attire, paper and plastic will do in a pinch. Just be sure to get those recycle bins ready.

Did You Know? You can re-envision a use for some of that extra produce harvested from your exploding kitchen garden. Fresh fruits and vegetables make beautiful arrangements to use as table centerpieces.