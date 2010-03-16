10 Spring Garden Party Ideas

In keeping with the theme of spring, serve drinks that are fruity, fun and festive. Maryellen Baker/Photographer's Choice RF/ Getty Images

Never underestimate the importance of a party's drink menu. If you want to blow it out, hire a bartender to serve up mixed drinks galore. But, if you'd rather be more budget-minded, create a themed cocktail to serve in lieu of a fully stocked bar. Refreshing drinks like mint juleps or gin and tonics are good standards to have on hand. You can also tap the keg and ice up some mugs for ale lovers, and have a small selection of white and red wines on hand for the vino drinkers. Be sure to keep some of the soft stuff on hand for the teetotalers and tots. Freshly squeezed lemonade or big pitchers of sweet tea are both guaranteed palate pleasers.