10 Spring Garden Party Ideas

Croquet is a classic garden party game. John Coletti/The Image Bank/ Getty Images

Games are always a great way to get the party started. If your location offers up an expansive lawn, do it up South Hampton style and set up the croquet court or badminton net. Flying birdies are a given, but loafers are optional. If space is an issue, horseshoes and bocce ball can easily accommodate smaller yards. Remember that it's all fun and games until someone gets hurt, so if you're limited to a patio sized area, cornhole is a fun alternative to horse shoes, and flying bean bags aren't likely to take anyone out. If you're looking for a more leisurely activity, have some freshly cut flowers and inexpensive vases on hand for a little flower arranging, or have everyone BYO and do a plant swap.