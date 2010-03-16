10 Spring Garden Party Ideas

Not everyone has a lush garden at their disposal, so feel free to mix it up and host your garden party in a setting that you have access to. Backyards are ideal for their privacy, but if your front yard has a little more space or better curb appeal, then go for it. If you're one of the lucky few that boast the beach as your backyard, it's doubtful you'll be challenged about the lack of actual garden. Decks are great alternatives, and sometimes better suited to hosting a party during the rainy springtime. And if you're an apartment dweller, don't fret -- you can invite guests to a local park. Just be sure to get there early and reserve the necessary number of picnic spots.

Did You Know? Most public spaces have laws regarding alcohol, so if your garden party is going to be hosted by the city, be sure to check on local regulations before showing up with a cooler full of suds.