Top 10 Summer Party Decorating Themes

Lanterns will give the right ambiance to your Arabian nights fiesta. FoodPix/Jupiterimages/ Getty Images

Aladdin never had it as good as the folks who'll be sampling your shrimp kabobs, marinated ribs and other finger food. The aromas may be enough to make people feel the love, but some decorative enhancements could turn those tasty tidbits into a decadent evening to rival an interlude at a desert oasis.

With so much outdoor entertaining going on these days, make sure to stock up on plush indoor-outdoor pillows and padded loungers. Even if you have a small outdoor space or think your yardscape needs work, an Arabian Nights-themed party with lanterns and comfy seating will set the scene and give your guests somewhere to unwind in style.

Advertisement

Paper lanterns are a wonderful idea, but even outdoor lights covered with gauzy fabric will look muted, romantic and deliciously fun. Drag out your harem pants if you dare.

To round out your theme, be sure to have a little mood music playing in the background, like the second movement of Rismky Korsakov's "Scheherazade." Spray some essence of jasmine on the evening air, or plant a night-blooming jasmine variety for some authentic flare.