Top 10 Summer Party Decorating Themes

If the party is a success, then the guests will definitely need a nap when it's over. Juliet White/Photographer's Choice/ Getty Images

Include your pets in the summer fun by inviting them to the festivities. Summer season puppies can be a blast to play with, so if you have friends with new canine family members, make them the stars of the show at your next gathering by turning it into a puppy party. Puppy paw print textiles, like cushion covers and tablecloths will tie in well with the theme, and some kibble and abundant sources of fresh, cool water will make your four-footed guests feel welcome.

Keep the festivities in a well-supervised location so you can corral your furry charges, and encourage pet parents to make sure their pets are current on their shots before they make their social debut. Oh, and don't forget to designate a cleanup person to keep the premises tidy for the duration.

With the technical issues taken care of, all you need are some classic summer foods, like potato salad, burgers and beans, some doggy toys, and a few single-use cameras to capture the puppy party highlights.