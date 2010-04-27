Top 10 Summer Party Decorating Themes

You may never visit a South Seas island, but relaxing under tiki torches while sipping an exotic drink may be the next best thing. Inviting your friends to share the fantasy will be a breeze if you add a few other Polynesian touches to your décor, like putting a raffia skirt around your buffet table and making sure to have some live orchids and other lush vegetation to place on tables and countertops. Some island music will create the mood, and a centerpiece of fresh fruits, like whole pineapple, coconuts, bananas, mangos and papayas will make a colorful and tasty arrangement to share or save for later feasting.

Did You Know? Buying a few disposable cameras and handing them out to your guests is a great way to encourage people to take candid party shots you wouldn't get any other way. Just ask folks to turn the cameras back in to you before they leave.