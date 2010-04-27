Top 10 Summer Party Decorating Themes

Grab your chaps, six shooter and bean pot, because this cattle roundup is headed for your house. If your idea of bliss is a nice sirloin or porterhouse steak around the campfire, then stake your claim to a Wild West theme party. Decorate with red or blue kerchief fabric, pull out those hurricane lanterns and turn on some classic country music. With some baked beans in your slow cooker, cowboy hats filled with fresh flowers and a few "Wanted" poster placemats, you'll be ready for your own hootenanny.

Did You Know? For many traditional party themes you can buy reasonably priced, full-sized cutouts that make great fun photos. If you want a cowboy, muscleman or bikini beauty at your party, check out these hilarious props.