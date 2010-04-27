Top 10 Summer Party Decorating Themes

Celebrate the boys of summer with a baseball-themed backyard bash. Scott Cunningham/Contributor/ Getty Images Sports

Celebrate your favorite team sport by letting your guests provide the décor. Invite them to wear their favorite baseball team's logo to the party on a T-shirt or cap. Offer some mini-wood bats as party favors, and don't forget to serve traditional stadium favorites like hot dogs and warm peanuts in the shell. Showcase the beverage of the hour -- beer. Have plenty on hand and serve it in baseball themed can coolers.

Program your doorbell to play "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" when guests arrive, and if you have a big screen television, have "Field of Dreams" or "The Natural" playing muted in the background. These baseball film classics will give anyone a nostalgic appreciation for the boys of summer.