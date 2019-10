Softer colors and fresh flowers can help bring the warm weather and soothing scents of spring into your home. See more pictures of perennials Kim Steele/Digital Vision/ Getty Images

The last days of winter tend to have an emotional resemblance to the layers of dust peeking out from behind your furniture. While the mood of winter calls for quiet colors like calming browns and cool blues, spring screams for color! Bright pastels and lively shades of red and orange bring life to a dormant room, so before yard work comes calling, it's time to get down to business and brighten up your rooms in the spirit of spring. Here are 10 tips to get you going in the right direction.