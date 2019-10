When was the last time you gave your house a really good cleaning? A move the couch, wash the baseboards, scrub the fridge kind of cleaning? Probably last spring, and the spring before that. Time to continue the pattern. Nothing like those first rays of warm sun peeking through your dirty windows to get you out from in front of the tube to scrub 'em good. You might even want to hit the gutters while you're at it.

Did You Know? A combo of vinegar and water makes an effective, nontoxic window cleaner. Use a newspaper for a streak-free clean.