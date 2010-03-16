10 Ways to Brighten Up Your House for Spring

Let the Sunshine In

Open up those breezy spring curtains to let the warm air and sunshine come in. Rob Melnychuk/Photodisc/ Getty Images

Opening up the windows and letting in the fresh spring air can lift the mood of a stale winterized house in minutes. While you're at it, swap out the heavy curtains that lined those frigid winter windows with a set of breezy sheers. Then, have a seat on your newly slip-covered couch, strategically placed in your fresh living room palette with a refreshing glass of sweet tea. Relax and take in the distant lawnmowers, chirping birds and playing kids. Ah, the sounds of spring.

