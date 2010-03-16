10 Ways to Brighten Up Your House for Spring

Don't overlook the kitchen pantry during your spring cleaning. It needs some organizational love, too. Dan Farrall/Photodisc/ Getty Images

Throughout the year, stuff that we no longer need or use seems to accumulate. Spring rolls around, and the pantry is overflowing with uneaten canned goods. The kitchen cabinets are full of mismatched glassware. And those tchotchkes from your trip to Morocco a decade ago? They really don't go with your midcentury modern living room. All of this stuff amounts to clutter that takes up mental space as well as physical, so spring is a great time to purge. Make room for the new by dusting off all that old stuff and have a yard sale, or donate it to charity.